The Golden State Warriors (3-1) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA. The matchup has a point total of 234.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kings vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBCS-BA and NBCS-CA

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -7.5 234.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento played 46 games last season that went over 234.5 combined points scored.

Last season, Kings games resulted in an average scoring total of 238.8, which is 4.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Kings went 45-37-0 ATS last year.

Last season, Sacramento was the underdog 30 times and won 13, or 43.3%, of those games.

Last season, the Kings were at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Sacramento has a 29.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings vs Warriors Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Last year, the Kings were 18-23-0 at home against the spread (.439 winning percentage). On the road, they were 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

In terms of the over/under, Sacramento's games went over 25 of 41 times at home (61%) last year, and 15 of 41 on the road (36.6%).

The Kings' 120.7 points per game were just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.

Sacramento put together a 34-15 ATS record and were 40-9 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Kings Warriors 120.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 34-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-17 40-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 34-12 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 25 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 33-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-18 32-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.