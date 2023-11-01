Kings vs. Warriors November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:18 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Pacific Division rivals square off when the Golden State Warriors (0-1) welcome in the Sacramento Kings (1-0) at Chase Center, beginning on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.
Kings vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA, NBCS-CA
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 7.3 assists and 12.3 boards last season.
- De'Aaron Fox posted 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 boards.
- Harrison Barnes collected 15.0 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
- Kevin Huerter posted 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists.
- Malik Monk recorded 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Per game, Stephen Curry put up points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists last season. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He sank 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.4 treys (first in league).
- Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 boards and 8.9 assists. He made 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Kevon Looney's numbers last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He made 63.0% of his shots from the field.
- Jonathan Kuminga averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. He sank 52.5% of his shots from the floor.
Kings vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|Points Avg.
|120.7
|117.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.1
|47.9%
|Field Goal %
|49.4%
|38.5%
|Three Point %
|36.9%
