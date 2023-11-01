Pacific Division rivals square off when the Golden State Warriors (0-1) welcome in the Sacramento Kings (1-0) at Chase Center, beginning on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the clubs this season.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA, NBCS-CA

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 7.3 assists and 12.3 boards last season.

De'Aaron Fox posted 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and 4.2 boards.

Harrison Barnes collected 15.0 points, 1.6 assists and 4.5 rebounds.

Kevin Huerter posted 15.2 points, 3.3 boards and 2.9 assists.

Malik Monk recorded 13.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Warriors Players to Watch

Per game, Stephen Curry put up points, 6.1 boards and 6.3 assists last season. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Klay Thompson's numbers last season were 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He sank 43.6% of his shots from the field and 41.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 4.4 treys (first in league).

Chris Paul averaged 13.9 points, 4.3 boards and 8.9 assists. He made 44.0% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Kevon Looney's numbers last season were 7.0 points, 9.3 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. He made 63.0% of his shots from the field.

Jonathan Kuminga averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists. He sank 52.5% of his shots from the floor.

Kings vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Warriors Kings 118.9 Points Avg. 120.7 117.1 Points Allowed Avg. 118.1 47.9% Field Goal % 49.4% 38.5% Three Point % 36.9%

