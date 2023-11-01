Kevin Huerter and his Sacramento Kings teammates will hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Huerter had 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-127 win against the Lakers.

In this article, we look at Huerter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-111)

Over 12.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-108)

Over 3.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+150)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

The Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds on average last year, 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Warriors were 15th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25.7 per game.

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the league in that category.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 16 0 2 2 0 1 0

