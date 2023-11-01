Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings take on the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game, a 132-127 win against the Lakers, Murray totaled 17 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Below we will dive into Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-118)

Over 15.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-102)

Over 6.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+138)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors allowed 117.1 points per game last year, 21st in the NBA.

Allowing 43.3 rebounds per game last year, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA in that category.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.7.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Keegan Murray vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 40 16 7 1 3 1 2

