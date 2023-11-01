John Collins and the Utah Jazz take the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Collins, in his most recent showing, had 15 points and nine rebounds in a 110-102 loss to the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll dive into Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-111)

Over 8.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+146)

Looking to bet on one or more of Collins's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies allowed 113 points per game last season, 11th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 44.4 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies allowed 26.4 per contest last season, ranking them 26th in the league.

The Grizzlies conceded 13 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

John Collins vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 30 9 10 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.