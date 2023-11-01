Are your weekends built around watching Jimmy Garoppolo and the Las Vegas Raiders? Then make sure that on gameday you're dressed properly for the occasion, with officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Check out more details on the newest gear below, plus take a peek at Garoppolo's updated numbers and trends.

Jimmy Garoppolo 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 110 168 65.5% 1,205 7 9 7.2 20 39 0

Garoppolo Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Broncos 20 26 200 2 1 9 11 0 Week 2 @Bills 16 24 185 1 2 1 1 0 Week 3 Steelers 28 44 324 2 3 2 7 0 Week 5 Packers 22 31 208 1 1 4 4 0 Week 6 Patriots 14 22 162 1 1 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 10 21 126 0 1 2 12 0

Jimmy Garoppolo's Next Game

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Favorite: Dolphins -13.5

Over/Under: 46.5 points

