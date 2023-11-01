How to Watch the Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) on November 1, 2023 at Delta Center.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info
|Jazz vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Jazz vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
|Jazz vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Jazz vs Grizzlies Prediction
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz shot 47.3% from the field last season, two percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.
- Utah had a 28-25 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.
- The Jazz were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Grizzlies ranked second.
- Last year, the Jazz averaged just 4.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Grizzlies allowed (113).
- Utah had a 33-21 record last season when scoring more than 113 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- The Jazz posted 118 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.8 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (116.2).
- Utah ceded 116.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 119.1 on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, the Jazz performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 14 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ochai Agbaji
|Questionable
|Knee
