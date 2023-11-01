The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will attempt to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) on November 1, 2023 at Delta Center.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz shot 47.3% from the field last season, two percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Grizzlies allowed to opponents.

Utah had a 28-25 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Jazz were the fifth-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Grizzlies ranked second.

Last year, the Jazz averaged just 4.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Grizzlies allowed (113).

Utah had a 33-21 record last season when scoring more than 113 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz posted 118 points per game last season in home games, which was 1.8 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (116.2).

Utah ceded 116.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 119.1 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Jazz performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 14 threes per game with a 36.2% three-point percentage, compared to 12.7 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Jazz Injuries