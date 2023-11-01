Jazz vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-3.5
|228.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah and its opponents went over 228.5 combined points in 54 of 82 games last season.
- The average number of points in Utah's matchups last season was 235.1, which is 6.6 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Utah compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread last season.
- Utah won 18 of the 35 games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (51.4%).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Jazz had a 12-14 record (winning 46.2% of their games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Jazz's implied win probability is 59.2%.
Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- The Jazz did a better job covering the spread in road games (26-15-0) than they did in home games (22-19-0) last year.
- The Jazz eclipsed the total less consistently when playing at home last year, hitting the over in 21 of 41 home matchups (51.2%). On the road, they hit the over in 28 of 41 games (68.3%).
- Last season the 117.1 points per game the Jazz put up were only 4.1 more than the Grizzlies conceded (113).
- When Utah scored more than 113 points, it was 39-15 versus the spread and 33-21 overall.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Point Insights (Last Season)
|Jazz
|Grizzlies
|117.1
|116.9
|7
|8
|39-15
|26-12
|33-21
|31-7
|118
|113
|24
|11
|24-9
|33-22
|21-12
|41-14
