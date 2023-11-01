The Memphis Grizzlies (0-1), on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center, take on the Utah Jazz (0-1). The game starts at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Information

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen recorded 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year. He also sank 49.9% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 triples per contest (seventh in league).

Per game, Jordan Clarkson averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also posted 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Walker Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He drained 72.0% of his shots from the field.

John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He sank 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 29.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk's stats last season included 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He made 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 18.6 points, 6.7 boards and 1.0 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.0 steal and 3.0 blocked shots (first in league).

Desmond Bane collected 21.5 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 5.0 boards.

Marcus Smart collected 11.5 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 boards.

Steven Adams collected 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 11.6 boards.

Xavier Tillman's stats last season were 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the floor.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jazz Grizzlies 117.1 Points Avg. 116.9 118.0 Points Allowed Avg. 113.0 47.3% Field Goal % 47.5% 35.3% Three Point % 35.1%

