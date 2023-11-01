The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ and BSSE.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Jazz 121 - Grizzlies 105

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Jazz (- 2.5)

Jazz (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Jazz (-15.6)

Jazz (-15.6) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 225.6

Jazz Performance Insights

On offense, the Jazz were the seventh-ranked team in the league (117.1 points per game) last season. On defense, they were 24th (118.0 points conceded per game).

Utah was the fifth-best squad in the NBA in rebounds per game (45.9) and ranked 17th in rebounds conceded (43.5) last year.

The Jazz were ninth in the league in assists (26.0 per game) last season.

Utah was the third-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (14.9) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12.0) last year.

The Jazz made 13.3 3-pointers per game and shot 35.3% from beyond the arc last year, ranking seventh and 20th, respectively, in the league.

