On Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center, the Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) will be trying to halt a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Utah Jazz (1-3). It airs at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSSE.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSSE

KJZZ and BSSE Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jazz Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline BetMGM Jazz (-3.5) 228.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Jazz scored 117.1 points per game last season (seventh in NBA) and gave up 118 (24th in league) for a -77 scoring differential overall.

The Grizzlies' +323 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) was a result of scoring 116.9 points per game (eighth in the NBA) while giving up 113 per outing (11th in the league).

These two teams scored a combined 234 points per game last season, 5.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams scored 231 combined points per game last season, 2.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Utah put together a 48-34-0 record against the spread last season.

Memphis went 40-42-0 ATS last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +35000 +12500 - Grizzlies +3300 +1600 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.