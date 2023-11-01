If you're a big fan of Jakobi Meyers and the Las Vegas Raiders, then make sure you're going the extra mile by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. For more details, keep reading.

Jakobi Meyers 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
64 42 463 115 5 11.0

Meyers Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Broncos 10 9 81 2
Week 3 Steelers 12 7 85 0
Week 4 @Chargers 4 2 33 0
Week 5 Packers 10 7 75 1
Week 6 Patriots 7 5 61 1
Week 7 @Bears 13 7 50 1
Week 8 @Lions 1 1 19 0
Week 9 Giants 5 2 38 0
Week 10 Jets 2 2 21 0

Jakobi Meyers' Next Game

  • Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 19, 2023
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
  • Favorite: Dolphins -13.5
  • Over/Under: 46.5 points

