Harrison Barnes and the rest of the Sacramento Kings will be facing off versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Barnes had eight points in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-127 win versus the Lakers.

Below we will look at Barnes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-143)

Over 3.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per contest last season, 21st in the league.

The Warriors gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.7.

In terms of three-point defense, the Warriors were 23rd in the league last season, giving up 12.9 makes per contest.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 30 10 4 1 1 0 1

