Where to Get George Kittle 49ers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
George Kittle 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|47
|35
|559
|236
|4
|16.0
Kittle Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|6
|3
|19
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|3
|3
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|9
|7
|90
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|4
|3
|67
|3
|Week 6
|@Browns
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|7
|5
|78
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|11
|9
|149
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|4
|3
|116
|1
George Kittle's Next Game
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
