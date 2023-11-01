Just because you're lounging in your recliner watching the San Francisco 49ers game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for George Kittle and the 49ers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Details can be found below.

Head to Fanatics to buy George Kittle and 49ers jerseys and other gear!

George Kittle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 47 35 559 236 4 16.0

Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Kittle Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 6 3 19 0 Week 2 @Rams 3 3 30 0 Week 3 Giants 9 7 90 0 Week 4 Cardinals 1 1 9 0 Week 5 Cowboys 4 3 67 3 Week 6 @Browns 2 1 1 0 Week 7 @Vikings 7 5 78 0 Week 8 Bengals 11 9 149 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 4 3 116 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

George Kittle's Next Game

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5

Buccaneers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes