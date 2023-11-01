Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big of a fan you are of Fred Warner and the San Francisco 49ers! Show off our team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Head to Fanatics to buy Fred Warner and 49ers jerseys and other gear!

Fred Warner 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 78 5.0 2.0 3 6

Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Warner Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 2 @Rams 1.0 1.0 11 0 1 Week 3 Giants 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 1.0 1.0 8 1 1 Week 6 @Browns 0.0 0.0 7 1 1 Week 7 @Vikings 0.0 1.0 13 0 1 Week 8 Bengals 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 7 1 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Fred Warner's Next Game

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5

Buccaneers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes