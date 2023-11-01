Where to Get Fred Warner 49ers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Fred Warner 2023 Stats
|Tackles
|TFL
|Sacks
|INT
|Pass Def.
|78
|5.0
|2.0
|3
|6
Warner Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|0.0
|1.0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Rams
|1.0
|1.0
|11
|0
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|1.0
|1.0
|8
|1
|1
|Week 6
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|1
|1
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|0.0
|1.0
|13
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Bengals
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|1
|1
Fred Warner's Next Game
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
