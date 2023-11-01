Domantas Sabonis and his Sacramento Kings teammates will take the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Sabonis tallied 12 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 132-127 win against the Lakers.

In this article, we dig into Sabonis' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-114)

Over 19.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-130)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 117.1 points per contest last season made the Warriors the 21st-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 43.3 boards per contest.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last season, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last year, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 36 19 18 7 0 0 3

