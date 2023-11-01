Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks play Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Chase Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. Nathan Eovaldi will get the starting nod for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 22nd in baseball with 166 total home runs.

Arizona is 17th in MLB, slugging .408.

The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).

Arizona has the No. 14 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest average in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona's 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.324).

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Texas is third in MLB with a .452 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .337 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

The Rangers rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.270 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (17-9) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 35th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 210 2/3 innings pitched, with 220 strikeouts.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Gallen is looking to collect his 21st quality start of the season.

Gallen is seeking his 30th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.2 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made eight appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Eovaldi has made 21 starts of five or more innings in 25 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has eight appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/24/2023 Phillies W 4-2 Away Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/27/2023 Rangers L 6-5 Away Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi 10/28/2023 Rangers W 9-1 Away Merrill Kelly Jordan Montgomery 10/30/2023 Rangers L 3-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Max Scherzer 10/31/2023 Rangers L 11-7 Home Joe Mantiply Andrew Heaney 11/1/2023 Rangers - Home Zac Gallen Nathan Eovaldi

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-1 Away Max Scherzer Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks W 11-7 Away Andrew Heaney Joe Mantiply 11/1/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen

