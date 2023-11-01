The Sacramento Kings, Davion Mitchell included, hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Mitchell tallied five points in his last game, which ended in a 132-127 win against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll examine Mitchell's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Davion Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-114)

Over 9.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+136)

Over 2.5 (+136) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-139)

Over 4.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+128)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the league last season, conceding 117.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the league last year, allowing 43.3 per game.

The Warriors gave up 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Warriors were 23rd in the NBA in that category.

Davion Mitchell vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 11 0 0 0 0 0 1

