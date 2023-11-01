Where to Get Christian McCaffrey 49ers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM PST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Do you live and breathe all things San Francisco 49ers? Then take off that BBQ-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and caps -- to show your support for Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers. For more info, including updated stats for McCaffrey, keep reading.
Head to Fanatics to buy all your Christian McCaffrey and 49ers jerseys and other gear!
Christian McCaffrey 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|153
|747
|9
|4.9
|47
|38
|339
|4
Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
McCaffrey Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|22
|152
|1
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|20
|116
|1
|3
|19
|0
|Week 3
|Giants
|18
|85
|1
|5
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|106
|3
|7
|71
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|19
|51
|1
|2
|27
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|11
|43
|0
|3
|9
|1
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|15
|45
|1
|3
|51
|1
|Week 8
|Bengals
|12
|54
|1
|6
|64
|1
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|16
|95
|0
|6
|47
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Christian McCaffrey's Next Game
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.