Christian McCaffrey 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 153 747 9 4.9 47 38 339 4

McCaffrey Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Steelers 22 152 1 3 17 0 Week 2 @Rams 20 116 1 3 19 0 Week 3 Giants 18 85 1 5 34 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 106 3 7 71 1 Week 5 Cowboys 19 51 1 2 27 0 Week 6 @Browns 11 43 0 3 9 1 Week 7 @Vikings 15 45 1 3 51 1 Week 8 Bengals 12 54 1 6 64 1 Week 10 @Jaguars 16 95 0 6 47 0

Christian McCaffrey's Next Game

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5

Buccaneers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

