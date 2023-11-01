Where to Get Brock Purdy 49ers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:31 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the San Francisco 49ers game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for Brock Purdy and the 49ers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.
Head to Fanatics to buy Brock Purdy and 49ers jerseys and other gear!
Brock Purdy 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|172
|250
|68.8%
|2,329
|15
|5
|9.3
|26
|107
|2
Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Purdy Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|220
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|25
|206
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|25
|37
|310
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|283
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|17
|24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|12
|27
|125
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|21
|30
|272
|1
|2
|5
|19
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|22
|31
|365
|1
|2
|6
|57
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|19
|26
|296
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Brock Purdy's Next Game
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.