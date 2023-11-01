Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the San Francisco 49ers game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for Brock Purdy and the 49ers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Head to Fanatics to buy Brock Purdy and 49ers jerseys and other gear!

Brock Purdy 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 172 250 68.8% 2,329 15 5 9.3 26 107 2

Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Purdy Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Steelers 19 29 220 2 0 3 20 0 Week 2 @Rams 17 25 206 0 0 3 5 1 Week 3 Giants 25 37 310 2 0 4 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 21 283 1 0 2 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 17 24 252 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 12 27 125 1 1 3 7 0 Week 7 @Vikings 21 30 272 1 2 5 19 0 Week 8 Bengals 22 31 365 1 2 6 57 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 19 26 296 3 0 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Brock Purdy's Next Game

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5

Buccaneers -11.5 Over/Under: 41.5 points

Sportsbook Promo Codes