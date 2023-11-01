Where to Get Brandon Aiyuk 49ers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Show your support for Aiyuk and your favorite team by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel.
Brandon Aiyuk 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|38
|675
|145
|3
|17.8
Aiyuk Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|8
|8
|129
|2
|Week 2
|@Rams
|6
|3
|43
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|6
|6
|148
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|7
|4
|58
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|10
|4
|76
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|6
|5
|57
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|9
|5
|109
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|55
|1
Brandon Aiyuk's Next Game
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Buccaneers -11.5
- Over/Under: 41.5 points
