Ahead of Week 10 of the college football schedule, let's go over our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the MAC measures up to the competition.

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win MAC: +100

+100 Overall Rank: 59th

59th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 21-17 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Buffalo

Buffalo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win MAC: +500

+500 Overall Rank: 61st

61st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th

124th Last Game: W 30-16 vs Ohio

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

3. Ohio

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: L 30-16 vs Miami (OH)

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

4. Bowling Green

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th

76th Last Game: W 41-14 vs Akron

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Ball State

Ball State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 8-3

4-4 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 120th

120th Last Game: W 20-13 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Central Michigan

@ Central Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Buffalo

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

3-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +1600

+1600 Overall Rank: 105th

105th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: W 24-6 vs Kent State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Toledo

@ Toledo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Western Michigan

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-6 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 112th

112th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: W 45-21 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

8. Central Michigan

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-4 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 24-17 vs Ball State

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, October 31 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-5 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 126th

126th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: L 45-21 vs Western Michigan

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: BYE

10. Ball State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win MAC: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 130th

130th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th

100th Last Game: W 24-17 vs Central Michigan

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Akron

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 1-10

1-7 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: L 41-14 vs Bowling Green

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

12. Kent State

Current Record: 1-7 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-7 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 132nd

132nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 24-6 vs Buffalo

Next Game

Week 10 Opponent: @ Akron

@ Akron Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

