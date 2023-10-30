The Vegas Golden Knights, with William Karlsson, will be on the ice Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Montreal Canadiens. Considering a wager on Karlsson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

William Karlsson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 16:03 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +8.

Karlsson has a goal in three games this season through nine games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of nine games this season, Karlsson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of nine games this season, Karlsson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Karlsson goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 10 Points 2 3 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

