Will William Karlsson find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Karlsson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Canadiens.

Karlsson has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.