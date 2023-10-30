In the upcoming game against the Montreal Canadiens, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on William Carrier to score a goal for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Carrier has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

