Walker Kessler and his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Kessler, in his most recent game (October 28 loss against the Suns), put up two points.

Below, we dig into Kessler's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Walker Kessler Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-106)

Over 8.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-143)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the league last year, giving up 40.8 per game.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were ranked third in the NBA last year, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Walker Kessler vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 22 10 8 0 0 3 0 10/19/2022 24 12 10 1 0 0 1

