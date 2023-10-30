Talen Horton-Tucker and the Utah Jazz take on the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game, a 126-104 loss versus the Suns, Horton-Tucker had four points.

Below we will dive into Horton-Tucker's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Talen Horton-Tucker Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-108)

Over 11.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+114)

Over 3.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the league last year, conceding 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets allowed 40.8 rebounds on average last year, best in the league.

Allowing an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the league.

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the league.

Talen Horton-Tucker vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/10/2022 34 19 7 4 1 2 0 10/28/2022 21 6 4 2 0 1 1 10/19/2022 14 3 0 1 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.