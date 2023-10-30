Shea Theodore will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens play on Monday at T-Mobile Arena, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Theodore? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Shea Theodore vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Theodore Season Stats Insights

Theodore's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:44 per game on the ice, is +8.

In three of nine games this year, Theodore has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Theodore has a point in six games this season (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

In five of nine games this year, Theodore has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 58.2% that Theodore goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Theodore has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Theodore Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 10 Points 2 3 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

