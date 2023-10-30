On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Shea Theodore going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Shea Theodore score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Theodore stats and insights

Theodore has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.

On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.

Theodore averages 2.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

