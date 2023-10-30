Raiders vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:18 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Detroit Lions (5-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) play at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.
Before the Lions meet the Raiders, check out the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Raiders vs. Lions Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: ABC/ESPN
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|7.5
|46
|-400
|+310
Raiders vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- The Raiders and their opponents have scored more than 46 combined points just once this season.
- Las Vegas' games this season have had an average of 43.9 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Raiders have covered the spread three times in seven games with a set spread.
- The Raiders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.
- Las Vegas has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +310 odds on them winning this game.
Detroit Lions
- Detroit's outings this year have an average total of 46.0, equal to this game's over/under.
- The Lions have compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Lions have won 80% of their games as moneyline favorites (4-1).
- Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Lions vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Lions
|24.9
|7
|21.6
|20
|46.0
|3
|7
|Raiders
|16.0
|26
|23.0
|23
|43.9
|1
|7
Raiders vs. Lions Betting Insights & Trends
Raiders
- Las Vegas has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall over its past three contests.
- The Raiders have hit the over once in their past three contests.
- The Lions have scored a total of 23 more points than their opponents this year (3.3 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by 49 points (7.0 per game).
Lions
- Detroit has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- In Detroit's past three games, it has hit the over twice.
- The Lions have put up a total of 23 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.3 per game), while the Raiders have been outscored by opponents by 49 total points (7.0 per game).
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.9
|43.5
|44.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.0
|23.0
|24.8
|ATS Record
|3-4-0
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-2
|2-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.0
|45.8
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|26.0
|24.5
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|2-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|0-0
|1-1
