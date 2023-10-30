The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. This contest has a listed total of 46 points.

Before the Lions square off against the Raiders, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Lions.

Raiders vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Las Vegas Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-8.5) 46 -400 +320 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-7.5) 45.5 -370 +295 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Las Vegas vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Raiders vs. Lions Betting Insights

Las Vegas has three wins in seven contests against the spread this year.

Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this year.

Detroit has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Detroit has hit the over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).

