Raiders vs. Lions Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
The Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) will work to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 as an 8.5-point underdog. This contest has a listed total of 46 points.
Before the Lions square off against the Raiders, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The recent betting trends and insights for the Raiders can be seen in this article before you wager on their matchup against Lions.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Raiders vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Detroit Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lions (-8.5)
|46
|-400
|+320
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Lions (-7.5)
|45.5
|-370
|+295
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 8 Odds
- Click here for Texans vs Panthers
- Click here for Saints vs Colts
- Click here for Bengals vs 49ers
- Click here for Falcons vs Titans
- Click here for Jets vs Giants
Las Vegas vs. Detroit Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Lions Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has three wins in seven contests against the spread this year.
- Two Las Vegas games (of seven) have hit the over this year.
- Detroit has gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Lions are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Detroit has hit the over in four of its seven games with a set total (57.1%).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.