The Detroit Lions (5-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) play at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Raiders

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV: ESPN

Raiders Insights

This season the Raiders average 5.6 fewer points per game (16) than the Lions surrender (21.6).

The Raiders rack up 284.1 yards per game, 32.8 fewer yards than the 316.9 the Lions allow.

This year Las Vegas rushes for 7.7 fewer yards per game (68.6) than Detroit allows (76.3).

The Raiders have turned the ball over 15 times this season, six more turnovers than the Lions have forced (9).

Raiders Away Performance

The Raiders score 14 points per game on the road (two less than their overall average), and concede 27 on the road (four more than overall).

On the road, the Raiders rack up 250 yards per game and concede 334.5. That's less than they gain overall (284.1), but more than they allow (316.4).

Las Vegas' average passing yards gained (192.3) and allowed (183.3) on the road are both lower than its overall averages of 215.6 and 187.4, respectively.

On the road, the Raiders rack up 57.8 rushing yards per game and give up 151.3. That's less than they gain overall (68.6), and more than they allow (129).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in away games (28.9%) is lower than their overall average (35%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (49%) is higher than overall (45.6%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/9/2023 Green Bay W 17-13 ABC/ESPN 10/15/2023 New England W 21-17 CBS 10/22/2023 at Chicago L 30-12 FOX 10/30/2023 at Detroit - ABC/ESPN 11/5/2023 New York - FOX 11/12/2023 New York - NBC 11/19/2023 at Miami - CBS

