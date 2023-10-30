Entering this week's action, the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) have eight players currently listed on the injury report as they take on the Detroit Lions (5-2) on Monday, October 30 at Ford Field, with kick-off at 8:15 PM .

The Raiders' last game was a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The Lions head into this matchup after a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their last game.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Back Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Carlson K Groin Questionable Curtis Bolton LB Knee Questionable Divine Deablo LB Ankle Out Marcus Peters CB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Hall CB Foot Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Questionable Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Ribs Out Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Illness Questionable Frank Ragnow C Toe Doubtful Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Out Josh Paschal DL Knee Questionable Benito Jones DL Ankle Questionable Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle Questionable Jerry Jacobs CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Back Questionable

Raiders vs. Lions Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Raiders Season Insights

The Raiders' offense has been bottom-five in total offense this season, registering 284.1 total yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank ninth with 316.4 total yards ceded per contest.

The Raiders rank third-worst in points per game (16.0), but they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st in the NFL with 23.0 points allowed per contest.

The Raiders are accumulating 215.6 passing yards per game on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 187.4 passing yards per game (seventh-ranked) on defense.

Las Vegas ranks worst in rushing yards per game (68.6), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th in the NFL with 129.0 rushing yards conceded per contest.

In terms of turnover margin, the Raiders are the worst team in the NFL this season. Their margin sits at -10, as they've forced five turnovers and committed 15.

Raiders vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)

Lions (-7.5) Moneyline: Lions (-375), Raiders (+290)

Lions (-375), Raiders (+290) Total: 46.5 points

