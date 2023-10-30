The Detroit Lions (5-2) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

Interested in live betting the Lions/Raiders game this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game bets.

Raiders vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Raiders have led after the first quarter in two games, have been losing after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games .

The Lions have led after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in one game, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

In terms of scoring in the second quarter, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games and have lost the second quarter in five games.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in two games.

Detroit's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of seven games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter one time, been outscored five times, and tied one time.

The Lions have won the third quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the third quarter in four games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Detroit is averaging two points in the third quarter (29th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of seven games this season, the Raiders have lost the fourth quarter two times and won five times.

The Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in one game, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.7 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders have been winning two times (2-0 in those games) and have trailed five times (1-4) at the conclusion of the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Lions have been winning five times (4-1 in those games) and have been losing two times (1-1).

2nd Half

The Raiders have lost the second half three times and won in the second half four times in seven games this year.

In seven games this season, the Lions have won the second half three times (2-1 record in those games), lost three times (2-1), and tied one time (1-0).

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.7 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is allowing 11 points on average in the second half.

