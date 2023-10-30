Will Paul Cotter light the lamp when the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Paul Cotter score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cotter stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Cotter has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Canadiens.

On the power play, Cotter has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.