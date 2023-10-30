Jazz vs. Nuggets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Denver Nuggets (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena as 7.5-point favorites. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Jazz vs. Nuggets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 133 - Jazz 96
Jazz vs Nuggets Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Nuggets
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 7.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-37.6)
- Pick OU:
Under (230.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 228.8
Jazz Performance Insights
- Last year the Jazz scored 117.1 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and surrendered 118.0 points per contest (24th-ranked).
- Utah allowed 43.5 boards per game last season (17th-ranked in NBA), but it shined by pulling down 45.9 rebounds per game (fifth-best).
- The Jazz ranked ninth in the NBA with 26.0 assists per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Utah was outplayed both offensively and defensively, as it ranked third-worst in the league in turnovers (14.9 per game) and fifth-worst in forced turnovers (12.0 per contest).
- Last season the Jazz made 13.3 treys per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) and shot 35.3% (20th-ranked) from three-point land.
