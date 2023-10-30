The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest against the Montreal Canadiens is slated for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Michael Amadio light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430

Amadio stats and insights

  • Amadio has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
  • Amadio has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

