The Vegas Golden Knights, Mark Stone included, will face the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Stone are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mark Stone vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone has averaged 19:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Stone has a goal in two of nine games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Stone has registered a point in a game five times this season over nine games played, with multiple points in two games.

Stone has had an assist in a game three times this season over nine games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Stone goes over his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Stone going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Stone Stats vs. the Canadiens

On defense, the Canadiens are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 1 7 Points 0 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

