Can we count on Mark Stone finding the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights match up against the Montreal Canadiens at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stone stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Stone has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

On the power play, Stone has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are allowing 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS

ESPN+ and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.