The Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Markkanen, in his most recent time out, had 19 points and two blocks in a 126-104 loss to the Suns.

In this article, we dig into Markkanen's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-104)

Over 22.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-111)

Over 7.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-128)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 112.5 points per game last season made the Nuggets the eighth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Nuggets conceded 40.8 rebounds on average last season, best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per contest last season, ranking them 15th in the league.

The Nuggets were the third-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2022 26 17 10 1 3 0 0 10/19/2022 33 17 4 4 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.