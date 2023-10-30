With the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 8 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), is Josh Jacobs a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Josh Jacobs score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Jacobs has 118 carries for a team-high 347 rushing yards (49.6 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jacobs has also caught 26 balls for 215 yards (30.7 per game).

Jacobs has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Josh Jacobs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 19 48 0 2 23 0 Week 2 @Bills 9 -2 0 5 51 0 Week 3 Steelers 17 62 0 3 18 0 Week 4 @Chargers 17 58 1 8 81 0 Week 5 Packers 20 69 1 5 20 0 Week 6 Patriots 25 77 0 2 16 0 Week 7 @Bears 11 35 0 1 6 0

