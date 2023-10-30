Josh Jacobs has a tough matchup when his Las Vegas Raiders face the Detroit Lions in Week 8 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Lions concede 76.3 rushing yards per game, second-best in the league.

Jacobs leads the team with 347 yards (49.6 ypg) on 118 carries and has gotten into the end zone two times. As a receiver, Jacobs has also caught 26 passes for 215 yards.

Jacobs vs. the Lions

Jacobs vs the Lions (since 2021): No games

No games The Lions have not given up 100 or more yards to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Detroit has allowed four opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Lions have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The Lions yield 76.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's second-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Lions have scored five touchdowns on the ground (0.7 per game). The Lions' defense is 14th in the league in that category.

Josh Jacobs Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 64.5 (-118)

Jacobs Rushing Insights

Jacobs has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him one time in seven opportunities this season.

The Raiders pass on 59.8% of their plays and run on 40.2%. They are 26th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 72.8% of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season (118).

Jacobs has a rushing touchdown in two games this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has two total touchdowns this season (18.2% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

He has 24 red zone carries for 70.6% of the team share (his team runs on 45.3% of its plays in the red zone).

Josh Jacobs Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Jacobs Receiving Insights

Jacobs, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Jacobs has 16.2% of his team's target share (39 targets on 241 passing attempts).

He is averaging 5.5 yards per target (113th in NFL play), racking up 215 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Jacobs, in seven games this season, has zero TD receptions.

With six red zone targets, Jacobs has been on the receiving end of 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

Jacobs' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 10/22/2023 Week 7 11 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 10/15/2023 Week 6 25 ATT / 77 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/9/2023 Week 5 20 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/1/2023 Week 4 17 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 11 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 9/24/2023 Week 3 17 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

