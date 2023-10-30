The Vegas Golden Knights, with Jonathan Marchessault, will be on the ice Monday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. Prop bets for Marchessault in that upcoming Golden Knights-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

Marchessault has averaged 17:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In three of nine games this season, Marchessault has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in five of nine games this season, Marchessault has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Marchessault has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Marchessault's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchessault has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 9 Games 2 5 Points 3 3 Goals 1 2 Assists 2

