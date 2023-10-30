For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marchessault stats and insights

  • Marchessault has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Marchessault's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.