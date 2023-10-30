Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on October 30?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Montreal Canadiens on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, is Jonathan Marchessault a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- Marchessault has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- Marchessault's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.3 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Golden Knights vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
