John Collins and his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

In his last action, a 126-104 loss to the Suns, Collins had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Collins, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-111)

Over 12.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-147)

Over 6.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

Giving up 40.8 rebounds per game last year, the Nuggets were the best in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the league defensively last year, allowing 25.7 per game.

On defense, the Nuggets conceded 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the league.

John Collins vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2023 30 6 4 3 0 1 0

