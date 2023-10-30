Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jared Goff in Week 8: Raiders vs. Lions Preview, Stats
When the Detroit Lions (5-2) and Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) clash on October 30 at Ford Field, Jared Goff and Jimmy Garoppolo will be under center for their respective teams. Which QB has the edge in this contest? Find out below.
Raiders vs. Lions Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Ford Field
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ABC/ESPN
Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Jared Goff Matchup
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|2023 Stats
|Jared Goff
|5
|Games Played
|7
|68.0%
|Completion %
|68.0%
|1,079 (215.8)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,902 (271.7)
|7
|Touchdowns
|11
|8
|Interceptions
|4
|27 (5.4)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|15 (2.1)
|0
|Rushing Touchdowns
|2
Lions Defensive Stats
- So far this season, the Lions are 20th in the NFL in points allowed (21.6 per game) and 18th in total yards allowed (316.9 per game).
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Detroit is bottom-10 in passing yards allowed this season, ceding the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL with 1,684 (240.6 per game). It also ranks 16th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).
- Against the run, the Lions' D has looked good this season, as it ranks third in the league with 534 total rushing yards allowed (76.3 per game).
- Defensively, Detroit ranks fifth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (35.0%) and 25th in red-zone percentage allowed (64.0%).
Jared Goff Game Props
- Passing Yards Prop: Over/Under 271.5 yards
- Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD
Raiders Defensive Stats
