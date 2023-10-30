Will Jimmy Garoppolo Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Monday Night Football in Week 8?
Should you bet on Jimmy Garoppolo getting into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Detroit Lions, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Jimmy Garoppolo score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Garoppolo has rushed for 27 yards on 18 carries (5.4 ypg).
- Garoppolo has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.
Jimmy Garoppolo Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Broncos
|20
|26
|200
|2
|1
|9
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|16
|24
|185
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Steelers
|28
|44
|324
|2
|3
|2
|7
|0
|Week 5
|Packers
|22
|31
|208
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|Week 6
|Patriots
|14
|22
|162
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
