How to Watch the Jazz vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:32 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (3-0) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) on October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Jazz.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz shot at a 47.3% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.
- Last season, Utah had a 19-15 record in games the team collectively shot better than 47.8% from the field.
- The Jazz were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Nuggets finished 16th.
- The Jazz scored an average of 117.1 points per game last year, just 4.6 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.
- Utah went 33-22 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Jazz scored 118 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 116.2.
- In 2022-23, the Jazz conceded 2.2 fewer points per game at home (116.9) than on the road (119.1).
- The Jazz sunk more 3-pointers at home (14 per game) than on the road (12.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ochai Agbaji
|Questionable
|Knee
