The Denver Nuggets (3-0) hope to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) on October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Jazz vs Nuggets Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz shot at a 47.3% clip from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets averaged.

Last season, Utah had a 19-15 record in games the team collectively shot better than 47.8% from the field.

The Jazz were the fifth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Nuggets finished 16th.

The Jazz scored an average of 117.1 points per game last year, just 4.6 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.

Utah went 33-22 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Jazz scored 118 points per game last season. On the road, they averaged 116.2.

In 2022-23, the Jazz conceded 2.2 fewer points per game at home (116.9) than on the road (119.1).

The Jazz sunk more 3-pointers at home (14 per game) than on the road (12.7) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (34.4%).

Jazz Injuries