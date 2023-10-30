The Denver Nuggets (3-0) are favored (-7.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -7.5 230.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah played 50 games last season that had more than 230.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Jazz games last season was 235.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.

The Jazz compiled a 48-34-0 ATS record last season.

Utah won 18, or 40%, of the 45 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Jazz had a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +260 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 27.8% chance to win.

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Against the spread last year, the Jazz had better results on the road (26-15-0) than at home (22-19-0).

Utah's games finished above the over/under 51.2% of the time at home (21 of 41) last season, and 68.3% of the time on the road (28 of 41).

The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game last season, just 4.6 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.

Utah went 40-15 versus the spread and 33-22 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Jazz Nuggets 117.1 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 40-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 27-10 33-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 33-4 118 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 24 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 21-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 18-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

