Jazz vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (3-0) are favored (-7.5) to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Utah Jazz (1-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and KJZZ. The matchup has an over/under set at 230.5 points.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-7.5
|230.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah played 50 games last season that had more than 230.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Jazz games last season was 235.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.
- The Jazz compiled a 48-34-0 ATS record last season.
- Utah won 18, or 40%, of the 45 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Jazz had a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +260 or more by sportsbooks last season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Utah has a 27.8% chance to win.
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last year, the Jazz had better results on the road (26-15-0) than at home (22-19-0).
- Utah's games finished above the over/under 51.2% of the time at home (21 of 41) last season, and 68.3% of the time on the road (28 of 41).
- The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game last season, just 4.6 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets allowed.
- Utah went 40-15 versus the spread and 33-22 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)
|Jazz
|Nuggets
|117.1
|115.8
|7
|12
|40-15
|27-10
|33-22
|33-4
|118
|112.5
|24
|8
|21-8
|37-19
|18-11
|44-12
