Northwest Division opponents meet when the Denver Nuggets (1-0) welcome in the Utah Jazz (0-1) at Ball Arena, beginning on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the squads this season.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Game Information

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with an average of 3.0 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).

Jordan Clarkson averaged 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists last year, shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 made treys per game.

Walker Kessler posted 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 rebounds.

John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field and 29.2% from downtown, with 1.0 made treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk posted 12.5 points, 3.7 assists and 6.2 rebounds.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic put up 24.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists last season. He also sank 63.2% of his shots from the field (seventh in NBA).

Per game, Jamal Murray recorded 20.0 points, 3.9 boards and 6.2 assists. He also posted 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Aaron Gordon's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3.0 assists per contest. He sank 56.4% of his shots from the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. posted 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, plus 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope recorded 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, plus 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.5 blocks.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Nuggets Jazz 115.8 Points Avg. 117.1 112.5 Points Allowed Avg. 118.0 50.4% Field Goal % 47.3% 37.9% Three Point % 35.3%

